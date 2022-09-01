No threat of river floods in Sindh: SIDA MD

HYDERABAD – Managing Director Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Pretam Das on Wednesday said that Hyderabad and other cities including Kotri Barrage were not at risk of any flooding. While talking to the media during his visit to the Indus river embankments, he said at present there was a medium flood level at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, while low level flood was recorded at Kotri barrage. No city, including Hyderabad is under any threat of floods from the Indus River, so people should not pay attention to such rumors, he said.

In reply to a question, the MD SIDA said that 600,000 cusecs of water was expected to reach the Kotri barrage, which would be safely discharged into the sea.

Earlier, the MD SIDA inspected the embankments of the Indus River and the Director, Area Water Board, Left Bank Canal Ghulam Mujtaba Dhamrah briefed him about the status of the embankments. Ghalyan, Jamshoro Front and Giddu Mal Bands under SIDA supervision, are fully secured where personnel have been deployed for 24-hour surveillance, Dhamrah said. According to statement issued by SIDA, the upstream water inflow at Guddu

was 518,000 cusecs, at Sukkur Barrage 529,000 cusecs and at Kotri Barrage 379,000 cusecs was recorded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Wednesday visited various areas of Khairpur district and reviewed dewatering and other relief activities.

He visited the areas include Faiz Gunj, Kumb, Kot Diji, Mirwah, Gambat, Ranipur and others localities. Wassan also checked the heavy machinery sent by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh for rainwater drainage and other works in Khairpur.