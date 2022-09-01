Obsessed with elections

The entire Sindh Government, particularly ruling party leadership and elected representatives from Dadu District seem oblivious to the plight of flood affected and are preoccupied to win the second phase of upcoming local bodies’ election. This is happening while the whole of Sindh including urban cities are floating with sewerage mixed rain water. The majority of the people in urban cities and villages in barrage area have some modicum of resilience and semblance of access to ramshackle road, communication and public or private health infrastructure. However the highly vulnerable population from remote areas like Kachho need immediate support in rescue and relief which is nowhere in sight.

With the first few rain showers and torrential streams flow in mid-July, the poorly constructed and already damaged road and irrigation infrastructure got washed away in Kachho area of Dadu District. District governments’ rescue and relief action was too little too late. According to DC Dadu, 1000 from total 29000 affected families were provided food ration tents in Kachho. Remaining 28000 families were left to fend for themselves. The high rains of 18 and 19 August has resulted in collapsing of almost all mud made homes. Reportedly gastroenteritis epidemic has consumed more than 30 lives. The main reason for each successive flood devastation in Kachho is construction and repair of substandard physical infrastructure. Accommodating favorites in awarding infrastructure contracts can be termed as a crime against humanity because due to peculiar nature of topography of Kachho areas boat service cannot reach to the majority of the remote villages as these got struck in sand dunes, tree plants on elevated place which are hidden by flood water. Helicopter service is too expensive and only used by CM and other high officials. Those controlling public health and roads department should have spared Kachho area and had put in place quality road and bridges on the pattern of similar areas in Pakistan and abroad which withstand the flash flood.

Now even if the government, humanitarian organisations and philanthropists start rescue and relief work, they cannot reach immediately to every village of flood affected families who are suffering starvation, water borne diseases and need urgent medical help.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.