Staff Reporter

OLMT Lahore wins top accolades at ‘Brands of the Year Award 2021’

KARACHI – The Orange Line Metro Train Lahore secured top awards at the recently held Brands of the Year Awards 2021 including the ‘Emerging Brand of the Year’ in the category of urban rail transit and ‘CEO of the Year 2021’, awarded by the Brands Foundation. Mr Li Chen, the CEO of Orange Line Metro Train received these awards during a special ceremony held in Karachi. The Orange Line Metro Rail Transit System (OLMRTS), Pakistan’s first metro rail project, operates as per international standards of safety and comfort. Winning such prestigious accolades serves as proof of the exceptional quality of service offered by Orange Line Metro Train Lahore, providing a safe and convenient travel facility for local commuters.  On this momentous occasion, Li Chen, CEO of Orange Line Metro Train Lahore, said, “It is an absolute honor for us to have received two prestigious awards that represent the commitment and dedication of the entire Orange Line team to serve its local community in the best possible way. I also congratulate our Board of Directors and senior management for providing leadership and the entire team of Orange Line Metro Train Lahore for their countless efforts and dedication which enabled the project to reach this important milestone today and continues growing further.”  The Brands of the Year Award (BOYA) is an annual category-based national contest for which the award council consistently nominates companies that showcase exceptional achievements in the area of brand excellence. Every year more than one thousand brands are enrolled for a nationwide quantitative consumer survey, focus group study, and expert analysis but there is only one brand in each industry category, who is finally selected as the winner.

