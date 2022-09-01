PAC expresses annoyance over closure of PIA inquiry by FIA  

ISLAMABAD – The Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over closure of an inquiry initiated on the loss sustained by Pakistan International Airlines due to its premium service flights operation.

The committee met under the chair of Noor Alam Khan at Parliament House to discuss the audit objections related to civil aviation.

The committee was informed that an inquiry initiated on the loss sustained by Pakistan International Airlines due to its premium service flights operation was closed by the Federal Investigation Agency on the basis of insufficient evidence.

Committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan expressed his anger over the closure of inquiry and summoned the Director General FIA in the next meeting to brief why the inquiry was closed.

He said FIA cannot close an inquiry on its own and commented: “There should be a rule of law in the country not the rule of necessity.”

Meanwhile, the committee also directed PIA management to immediately discontinue provision of free tickets to different persons.

Noor Alam Khan said that PIA has discontinued the business class which could attract revenue for the national flag career.