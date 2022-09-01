News Desk

Pakistan ATC orders Imran Khan to appear before court in terrorism case

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday ordered former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before court at 12 PM in the terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening a female judge.

As per details, Additional session Judge Raja Hassan Jawad heard the former premier’s interim bail petition in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening a female judge in a PTI rally held on August 20.

Judge Raja Hassan Jawad asked about the threats being faced by Imran Khan. “It was the former premier’s responsibility to appear before the court after he obtained the bail,” he added.

PTI chief’s counsel Babar Awan said that the police have apprised the PTI Chairman of threats to his life. Meanwhile, the prosecutor demanded that Imran Khan should appear before the court.

After hearing the arguments, Judge Raja Hassan summoned Imran Khan at 12:00 pm and directed the authorities to restrict unrelated persons from entering the courtroom.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made at the surroundings of the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister obtained bail from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case where he is charged under terrorism law for a threatening speech against a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

