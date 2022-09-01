APP

Pakistan earns $809m by exporting transport services during FY2021-22

ISLAMABAD  – Pakistan earned $809.740 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.
This shows growth of 48.84 percent as compared to $544.040 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), PBS reported. During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 53.57 percent, by going up from $81.760 million last year to $125.560 million during the period under review. Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surged by 137.28 percent from $34.170 million last year to $81.080 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however decreased by 6.53 percent from $47.590 million to $44.480 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.
The exports of air transport services increased by 51.79 percent by going up from $435.480 million last year to $661.010 million during July-June (2021-22). Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services rose by 55.09 percent, from $286.040 million to $443.620 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 8.24 percent, from $29.110 million to $31.510 million, while in addition the export of other air transport services increased by 54.48 percent from $120.330 million to $185.880 million. Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review decreased by 14.92 percent by going down from $17.230 million to $14.660 million during this year, it added. Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 65.88 percent, from $12.250 million to $4.180 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of other road services increased by 110.44 percent from $4.980 million to $10.480 million, while in addition the exports of postal and courier services decreased by 11.08 percent, from $9.570 million to $8.510 million, the data revealed.

