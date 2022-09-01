Parliamentary body for fixing minimum support price of wheat at Rs3000/40kg

ISLAMABAD – A parliamentary committee on Wednesday recommended the federal government to fix the minimum support price of wheat at Rs3000 per 40 kg.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce, which was held under the chairmanship of Raza Rabbani Khar, MNA, discussed the wheat issue. The Committee was briefed on the import price of wheat 2022-23 in connection with minimum support price (MSP) of wheat crop 2023-24.

The chair expressed displeasure over the absence of the secretary National Food Security & Research and the chief secretaries of the provinces. He directed all the representatives to attend the next meeting with their final recommendations on MSP, availability of fertilizer and the seed. The representative from Ministry of National Food Security along with food secretaries from all the four provinces briefed the committee on fixing the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat before the cultivation of wheat. The chairman emphasized the minimum support price of wheat should be fixed at maximum level so that minimum wheat can be imported.

After a detailed discussion, the committee recommended that the federal government may announce the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat in the mid of September and the MSP may be not less than Rs3000 per 40 kg as an incentive to our own grower. Earlier in this year, on a summary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the government had approved the increase in the minimum support price to Rs2,200 from Rs1,950 per 40 kilograms for wheat crop 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee has approved “The Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2022” (Government Bill). The committee has also considered “The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2022” (Government Bill). The Committee recommended that the proposed Amendment in section 2 Clause (p) of the Trade Organization Act of 2013, be proposed as follows: “Regulator means the Director General or any officer not less than grade 20 appointed by the division concerned to perform functions under this Act.

The committee has deferred further discussion on “The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2022” (Government Bill) and decided to invite the representatives from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), along with the representatives of chambers from all the provinces, in the next meeting of the Committee. The Committee has also deferred briefing on E-Commerce, Foreign Trade, TDAP, and performance of trade & investment Ministers/Counselors posted in Pakistani’s Trade Missions abroad, for the next meeting of the Committee.