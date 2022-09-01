Past in Perspective

I went to the mosque one day, and it came

to me, like, ‘This is where I belong.’

–Ghostface Killah

The Wazir Khan Mosque is one of the most intricately decorated Mughal era mosque. It has maintained its position as the primary location of worship in the old city and stands tall near the Delhi gate. It is surrounded by a busy bazaar, which has historically been the case as earning from the market were and are used for the mosques maintenance. It is unique because its decorations and architecture is very representative of a time when Muslims ruled over the subcontinent. It was built around the tomb of saint Syed Mohammad Ishaq Gazrooni, also called the Miran Badshah, who migrated from Iran during the 13 century. The construction of the mosque began in 1634 AD and according to certain documents, even Emperor Shahjehan would offer his Friday prayer at the Wazir Khan mosque.