Staff Reporter

PFB President Fakhar Shah meets Governor Gilgit-Baltistan

LAHORE – Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah met with Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah. In the meeting, Fakhar Shah gave a briefing to the Governor regarding the development of baseball in Gilgit-Baltistan region. PFB Treasurer Tahir Mehmood and Legal Advisor Fakhar Amir Kazmi were also present on this occasion. In the meeting, he informed the Governor about the baseball development in Gilgit-Baltistan. According to Fakhar, in 2020, the federation has successfully organized baseball exhibition matches between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White in Gilgit and Skardu. He told the governor that now the federation wants to set a world record for the highest baseball ground in the world by organizing an exhibition baseball match between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White at Deosai Park, that will help in brighten the name of Gilgit-Baltistan. This event will also help a lot in the development and promotion of baseball in this region.

LAHORE: U-18 girls’ champion Amna Ali Qayyum receives winning trophy from DG SBP Tariq Qureshi.

 

