PM decides to give special package to students in calamity hit areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to give a special package to students of flood affected areas on Thursday.

The catastrophic flooding across Pakistan has caused great damage to life necessities of people.

The flood along with destroying infrastructure and road, also seized the life activities including for pupils to turn back to their educational institutions.

The PM considering the importance of education purposed a special package to help eradicate the hurdles in the way of students.

The PM’s special package will ensure that the students in the calamity hit areas will be given stipend to continue their education along with fee waiver.

Shehbaz Sharif ordered the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Commission (HEC) to formulate a strategy in this regard.

 

