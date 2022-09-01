PM remembers Syed Ali Gilani as ‘symbol’ of Kashmir freedom

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that late Syed Ali Gilani was a symbol of Kashmir freedom and the title of “Baba-e-Hurriyat” (father of freedom movement) by the Kashmiris was in fact the recognition of his historic struggle.

The prime minister, in his message on first death anniversary of the great Kashmir leader, said that the struggle of Syed Ali Gilani was a golden chapter in the history of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as well as the Kashmir freedom movement.

“Syed Ali Gilani was not merely an individual rather a movement and a mission with the slogan of ‘Kashmir to become Pakistan,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that by snatching the mortal remains of late Ali Gilani, India could not take away the Kashmiris’ passion for freedom.

“The people of Pakistan and Kashmir salute Syed Ali Gilani. His slogan “We are Pakistani and Pakistan is ours” still echoes across the world,” he commented.

The prime minister also prayed for high ranks in paradise for Syed Ali Gilani and martyrs of Kashmir, and strength for their respective families to bear the loss with fortitude.