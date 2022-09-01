PM says Pakistan is out of the woods after ‘last IMF programme’

KANJU/ KOHISTAN/ KALAM – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced Rs10 billion for the flood-affected populace of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as flood relief assistance.

Addressing a gathering of flood-affected people here, the prime minister said that the amount would be spent for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the province. The federal government, National Disaster Management Authority and the provincial administration, through close coordination, would ensure transparency and immediate disbursement in the affected areas.

The prime minister said earlier, the federal government had already announcedRs15 billion for Sindh province and Rs10 billion for Balochistan province respectively. The prime minister opined that it was a collective responsibility of all the governments to work for the provision of relief to the flood-hit public and ensure that the allocated grants should be spent in a transparent manner and upon the deserving people.

“I will continue visiting the affected areas till the last affected person is rehabilitated,” he added. He said that the federal government had allocated an amount of Rs 28 billion which was being disbursed among the affectees through NDMA and Benazir Income Support Programme.

He said every affected family was given a cash amount of Rs 25,000 whereas each family was entitled to Rs1 million that had lost its near or dear one. The prime minister while expressing his grief and pain over the large-scale tragedy said that more than1,000 lives had been lost including 300 children.

He said the cash support extended by the federal government was no substitute for the loss of lives as the bereaved families would continue to mourn the death of their relatives for long, but it was the responsibility of the government to provide maximum comfort in this hour of grief.

The prime minister said that the latest reports were showing further damages caused by widespread flash floods across the country, adding, about 5000 kms roads were damaged. He also appreciated the relevant authorities, provincial governments, NDMA, PDMA and armed forces for their rescue and relief activities.

All authorities concerned had been doing whatever was possible, in a coordinated manner, to alleviate the sufferings of the flood-affected people, he added.

The prime minister thanked the Army Chief and the Air Chief for the provision of air helicopters and assistance in the ongoing operations.

He assured that by tomorrow, all the trapped tourists would be evacuated from these areas.

In Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and Punjab provinces, colossal damages were reported, he said, adding, over a thousand lives were lost, and standing crops were completely destroyed. About 700,000 animals were swept away while millions had been living under the open skies. Large-scale damage was caused to the houses and other connectivity infrastructure.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to friendly countries like Turkiye, UAE, and others for providing relief goods. The UAE was continuously sending relief goods worth $50 million through different flight operations.

A train had left from Istanbul whereas the United States had pledged humanitarian assistance for the flood affectees. The UN had issued US$160million flash appeal, he added. The prime minister referring to the International Monetary Fund load facility said that it ensured that Pakistan was out of the woods, and expressed optimism that it should be the last IMF programme.

He stressed that they would have to work hard and tap the natural resources and the immense talent possessed by the people, besides boosting the industrial and agriculture sectors.

“With collective efforts, we will stand on our feet and realise the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Together, we will have to face all the challenges with full preparedness and restore the bygone glory of Pakistan among the comity of nations,” he said, adding the people tasked with serving of masses should strive to discharge their responsibilities with devotion and sincerity.

About his visit to the areas, the prime minister said that today, he met with different people and tourists and witnessed the damages caused to hotels and other infrastructure. Different hotels and buildings were constructed along the river course which caused the disaster, he said, adding that he would also undertake visits to other flood-affected areas of KPK.

‘All possible support to flood affected people’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured the flood affectees that the federal coalition government would not rest till the rehabilitation of the last affected person.

Addressing a gathering of the affectees, the prime minister said in this hour of trial, the federal coalition government, expressed its solidarity with the flood victims and assured them that they would stand with them in this hour of trial.

The federal government, National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other relevant departments were there to serve the affectees and alleviate their sufferings, he added.

The prime minister said the government was providing Rs25,000 amount to each affected family, besides a compensation amount of Rs1 million for the deceased.

He further assured that the federal government would provide the required stuff including tents, food and other non-food items to the affected people.

The prime minister said in the recent calamity, the people had lost their livestock and homes.

Expressing gratitude to the brotherly countries like Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Iran and friendly countries like China, UK, the US and others including the UN, he said the UAE was providing relief goods worth $50 million whereas US had announced $30 million in relief assistance. The UN had launched $160 million flash appeal for the flood affectees.

The prime minister further said that they would take collective decisions and ensure that the deserving families should get the relief assistance in a transparent manner and stressed that the relevant quarters would have to take the responsibility in this regard.

The prime minister also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the flash floods and torrential rains.

‘Evacuation of tourists on emergency basis’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to immediately evacuate tourists from the area who were trapped there after the link roads damaged by recent flash floods.

Upon the direction of the prime minister, a helicopter arrived there to airlift the tourists on emergency basis. The prime minister directed for expediting the operation of shifting of the people to the safe areas.

The prime minister arrived here to review the losses and rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The prime minister also directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to restore the damaged roads on emergency basis.

On the occasion, the prime minister also met a number of people and tourists and inquired about their issues and assured that the federal government would take all possible steps to assist them in this hour of need.

The prime minister said that he would be supervising all these measures.

Talking to people, the prime minister appreciated the residents for their assistance to the affected fellows. He said the government would not leave the affected people alone in these hard times.

The prime minister while citing damages caused to buildings in the areas, expressed his anguish and said as to why construction in the course of river was allowed.

He said it was not a suitable time for political criticism and assured that they would sit with the provinces who were like four brothers to devise a future course of action after a joint survey was completed over the estimated losses.

The prime minister said that after the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award of 2010, the income resources were distributed and a large chunk was given to provinces, while among the distributed award, the remaining amount was being spent by the federal government to pay salaries of its employees, the interest for the foreign debts, and meet other necessary expenditures.

Under the NFC award, the provinces had got resources, he said, adding that still the federal government would provide all possible support.

He said an amount of Rs28 billion was allocated by the federal government which was distributed among the flood affectees.

The prime minister further assured that he would ask the federal minister for communication and DG FWO for immediate restoration of the damaged roads so that connectivity links could be restored in the affected areas.