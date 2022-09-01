Our Staff Reporter

PM thanks UK, Indian counterparts for expressing solidarity with flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods.

In a tweet, he said we will overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity and rebuild lives and communities with characteristic resilience of the people of Pakistan.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gratefully acknowledged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s message of sympathy and support for the flood affectees in Pakistan. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said Pakistan is ground zero for climate-induced catastrophe and we look forward to our friends to step up to the plate and help the suffering humanity.

