News Desk

PM to hold meeting of party’s lawmakers to review flood relief activities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of party’s members of National and Provincial Assemblies in Islamabad on Thursday to review the ongoing relief activities in the flood affected areas.

The meeting will hold consultations on addressing complaints and grievances of flood victims besides rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Prime Minister had directed the party’s elected representatives to participate in the flood relief activities, and the meeting will review implementation of the directions.

The Prime Minister will assign constituencies to the elected representatives to oversee the relief work.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Sheikh Rasheed lashes out at govt over hike in POL prices

Lahore

Petroleum price hike challenged in LHC

Karachi

Two relief flights from Turkiye land at Karachi Airport

Islamabad

Imran Khan’s interim bail extended in terrorism case

Islamabad

Chinese firm sponsors free 2-month course on photovoltaic systems

Islamabad

Indus River in high flood at Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages

National

All grid stations, feeders in 13 districts of Sindh made functional: Dastgir

Islamabad

Imran arrives at anti-terror court for bail plea hearing

Islamabad

UAE President assures all-out support for Pakistan flood-affectees

Islamabad

Two Pakistani nationals arrested on drug charges

1 of 8,948

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More