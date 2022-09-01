Israr Ahmad

Police arrest 10 criminals

Islamabad-Police during a special drive against anti-social elements have arrested 10 criminals including a wanted member of a dacoit gang involved in a series of robberies and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and valuables from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.
He said that Islamabad police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious life and property of citizens.
According to details, a Tarnol police team arrested a wanted member of dacoit gang involved in series of dacoity and theft incidents in twin cities and recovered snatched mobile phone, cash and weapon with ammunition from their possession. While an accused namely Abdul Rehman was also arrested and a 30-bore pistol was recovered from his possession.
Similarly, Kirpa police team apprehended four accused namely Sohaib Nadir, Muhammad Saghir, Muhammad Ali and Sajjad Hussain and recovered 3,534 gram heroin and one 223 bore gun from their possession. Likewise, Noon police team arrested three accused namely Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Tanveer and Shirin Gul and recovered stolen motorbike, spare parts, stolen valuables, and 1,020 gram hashish from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
While, during a special crackdown against absconders, Pulghran police nabbed a proclaimed offender.
DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.
“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.

