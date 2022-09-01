Our Staff Reporter

Police athletes valuable assets of dept: IGP

LAHORE-Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday said police athletes showed excellent performance in sports competitions were a valuable asset of the department. All possible steps to provide them the best opportunities and training facilities would be ensured, he added. The IG directed the director general Pakistan Police Sports Board to organize sports competitions at the district and region level regularly as per the annual schedule and take steps to utilize all available resources for training and practice of athletes. He said sports competitions played an important role in maintaining mental and physical health and fitness of the force, so officers should ensure more steps to improve performance of police athletes. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about the Punjab Police Sports Board at the Central Police Office.
In the meeting, an action plan for the promotion of sports in the Punjab police was reviewed while the representation of the police force players in national and international level competitions, including training, availability of resources was also discussed.
Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan and Chief Sports Officer Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin briefed and said players of Punjab Police had represented the country in important
sports, including kabaddi, volleyball, and Punjab police won 24 medals in national level competitions.

