Our Staff Reporter

Police establish control rooms for safe delivery of relief goods

KARACHI – To ensure the safe delivery of relief goods, ration bags and others to the flood victims, a control center has been established at the Central Police Office Karachi on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon. The IGP Sindh has also issued orders to the district SSPs for ensuring the safe transportation and movement of vehicles loaded with ration and food items to all affected districts of Sindh or other provinces, according to spokesman for Sindh Police on Wednesday.
Organisers and philanthropists of all welfare organizations are requested to contact the following numbers for the safe delivery of relief goods, food items/ ration etc. to the flood victims:
CPO Control Room/AIGP Operations Sindh: 02199213081. Karachi Range (SSU Control Room): 02199244645, 02199244650.
DIGP East Control Room: 02199231426. SSP Malir Control Room: 02199248120. Hyderabad DIGP Control Room: 0229200537. DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Control Room: 02449370560. DIGP Mirpurkhas Control Room: 02339290309. DIGP Sukkur Control Room: 0719310320 DIGP Larkana Control Room: 0749410457.

 

