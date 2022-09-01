Police torture cell unearthed in Jarranwala

FAISALABAD – A torture cell, being run allegedly by two constables to interrogate the accused, was unearthed in tehsil Jarranwala on Wednesday.

A police constable was caught red-handed torturing an accused, while the other constable run away along with two private persons from the scene.

A handcuffed man was recovered from the cell, set up by the policemen in Bilal Ganj area, in the limits of Jarranwala police station. SHO Jarranwala City Police Umar Daraz said the torture cell was set up in the house of a constable, Talha Siddique, which was unearthed on the information provided by a citizen.

The police arrested Constable Muhammad Safdar (6644) when he was torturing a citizen Tayyab Hayyat. However, another constable, Talha Siddique (1965), along with two private persons, namely Rana Mansoor Bilal and Jagga Gujjar, managed to flee from the scene.

He said that police have registered a case against police personnel and two other persons and started legal action.

Meanwhile, CPO Umar Saeed Malik has taken notice of the incident and directed SP Jarranwala Irtaza Kameel to complete the investigation.