Prolonged crisis amid destructive floods

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is exposed to a prolonged crisis amid the destructive floods and unresolved economic challenges. As the floods played havoc, Pakistan looked up to the world for help who have started responding. Luckily for Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has approved the funding at the right time which gave some strength to the financial position.

The monsoon rains have caused devastating floods in Pakistan, leaving millions homeless, destroying buildings, bridges and roads and leaving vast swathes of the country under water.

The flash floods and landslides along the Indus and Kabul rivers have left more than 1,000 dead and 1,600 injured – with the southern districts of Balochistan and Sindh worst-affected.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said more than a third of the country has been completely submerged by the heaviest recorded monsoon rains in a decade.

The Indus River which flows through Sindh and Balochistan is fed by mountain tributaries in the north of the country, many of which have burst their banks following record rains and melting glaciers.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization said Pakistan and north-west India have had an intense monsoon season this year – with one site in Sindh reporting 1,288 millimetres of rain so far in August, compared with the monthly average of 46mm.

Damage to thousands of kilometres of roads and dozens of bridges this season has hampered access to the flood-hit areas.

People have been forced to take shelter on higher ground wherever they can – on elevated roads and railway tracks, many accompanied by surviving livestock. Others have sought shelter in camps run by aid agencies.

The government and Army helicopters have been called in to rescue stranded villagers and tourists – as well as deliver aid.

The UN estimates that around 33 million Pakistanis – one in seven people – have been affected by the flooding, with more than 500,000 houses destroyed or damaged.

Raging flood waters have also swept away 700,000 head of livestock and damaged more than 3.6 million acres of crops – wiping out cotton, wheat, vegetable and fruit harvests.

“Millions are homeless, schools and health facilities have been destroyed, livelihoods are shattered, critical infrastructure wiped out, and people’s hopes and dreams have washed away,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that hundreds of thousands of people were living outdoors without access to food, clean water, shelter or basic healthcare.

Guterres said the $160 million he hoped to raise with the appeal would provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education and health support.

Aid continued to pour in from the world as Pakistan struggled to cope with the natural calamity.

Two humanitarian relief flight from Turkiye scheduled arrived in Karachi.

Another humanitarian relief flight from China also reached Pakistan. The first and second humanitarian relief flights from UAE reached, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

With the tragic situation facing millions of men, women and children impacted by the historic floods in Pakistan, Secretary General United Nations António Guterres will travel to Pakistan next week for a solidarity visit.

Guterres is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sept. 9 and return to New York on September 11, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The UN chief will travel to the areas most impacted by this unprecedented climate catastrophe.

Pakistan will need aid for months to come to provide relief to the displaced people. The floods have practically multiplied the challenges for the government and prolonged the human and economic crisis.