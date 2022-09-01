PSX turns around, gains 155 points

ISLAMABAD -The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Wednesday, gaining 155.89 points, a positive change of 0.37 percent, closing at 42,351.15 points against 42,195.26 points on the last working day. A total of 181,267,464 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 237,670,014 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.209 billion against Rs.7.315 billion on last trading day. As many as 339 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 173 of them recorded gain and 143 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 15,137,500 shares and price per share of Rs.3.26, Unity Goods Ltd with volume of 10,978,763 and price per share of Rs.23.65 and Engro PolymerXD with volume of 10,260,219 and price per share of Rs.62.27. Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.95.62 per share, closing at Rs.1,370.62 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.73.16 to Rs.1,159.99. Pak Services witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.79.33 per share closing at Rs.1,020.67 followed by Philip Morris Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs.41.99 to close at Rs.518.