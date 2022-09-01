Israr Ahmad

Punjab govt removes Commissioner Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi – In a surprising move, the Punjab government has removed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal here on Wednesday, sources said.

The Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Flt Lt (Retd) Tahir Farooq has been given charge of acting Commissioner of the division, they said.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by Kamran Ali Afzal, Chief Secretary Punjab.

According to the sources, the provincial government has issued transfer orders of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal (PAS/BS-20) citing relieving him of his duties with immediate effect, enabling him to attend National Security and War Course 2022-23 at National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad.

