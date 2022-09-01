Rainfall disaster

Unabated rainfall brought civic life to a halt in Sindh and Balochistan, which culminated in flooding and wrecking of the entire frail and trembling infrastructure of these provinces.

On the other hand, public offices along with government officials have failed utterly in making rescue efforts for these delicate masses, who are left in the lurch. The ongoing climate nightmare in Sindh and Balochistan has taken hundreds of lives and washed away thousands of meager dwellings, livestock, and cultivated crops.

The preparedness of any ruling government for tackling the immediate issues is always questionable in this country. Notwithstanding high-alert warnings were already issued for heavy rainfall and likely flood in certain areas, institutions were yet not prepared for dealing with a catastrophic season of rains. Such a non-serious attitude by the government shows there is a likelihood of more havoc, irreparable loss, and an upsurge of affected people in resourceful provinces.

Failing to deliver prompt relief to residents of rich provinces would cause a sense of deprivation and a furious attitude towards state institutions in long run. As of now, perceptible efforts of institutions have exhibited that they are unable to serve effectively and have no working resources and required machinery to ease the masses.

Moreover, a major part of Sukkur to Karachi National Highway is choked for vehicular movement for the last couple of days. Till Thursday, relevant authorities are non-existent to open routes up. Everything is out of control under unprecedented precipitation, families and children are stranded in sheer panic and exhaustion.

During such a problematic time, state institutions and all political parties must acknowledge commitment to rescuing the people of these rich provinces. It must be confirmed that the greatest resources are deployed to evacuate affected people from flooded and vulnerable areas and shift them to safe locations for non-toxic survival. Along with this, a competent team needs to be formulated promptly for continuous supervision of relief provided to the masses without any further criminal delay.

ABDUL NAJEEB,

Larkana.