Rupee gains Rs1.37 against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by Rs 1.37 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 218.75 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 220.12. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 222 and Rs 224 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2.08 and closed at Rs 218.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs 220.74. The Japanese Yen lost two paisa to close at Rs 1.57, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.72 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 254.79 as compared to its last closing of Rs 258.51. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 38 paisa each to close at Rs 59.55 and Rs 58.22 respectively.

