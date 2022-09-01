Staff Reporter

SBP receives $1.16 billion from IMF

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received $1.16 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“SBP has received proceeds of USD 1.16 billion (equivalent of SDR 894 million) after the IMF Executive Board completed the combined seventh and Eight reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan,” said SBP on twitter.

This will help improve SBP’s foreign exchange reserves and will also facilitate realization of other planned inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources, it added.

The IMF on Monday last completed the combined seventh and eighth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, allowing the authorities to draw the equivalent of SDR 894 million (about US$1.1 billion). In order to support program implementation and meet the higher financing needs in FY23, as well as catalyze additional financing, the IMF Board approved an extension of the EFF until end-June 2023, rephasing and augmentation of access by SDR 720 million that will bring the total access under the EFF to about US$6.5 billion.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

PM says Pakistan is out of the woods after ‘last IMF programme’

National

WHO warns of health crisis as floods death toll crosses 1,300

National

IHC dismayed over Imran reply in contempt case

National

Fuel prices raised upto Rs10.92 per litre

National

Cabinet allows onion, tomato import from Iran, Afghanistan

National

Fight for ‘true freedom’ to continue, says Imran

National

Prolonged crisis amid destructive floods

National

We must unite for Pakistan to deal with climate catastrophe: Sherry

National

‘Apology or no apology’ makes no difference: Fawad

National

Javed Latif demands arrest of Shaukat Tarin

1 of 10,042

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More