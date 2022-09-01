Sharjeel says rains claim 402 lives in Sindh

SUKKUR – The Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon giving details of losses in recent rains said on Tuesday, that 402 people died and 1055 were injured in the province.

Memon said, that according to preliminary estimates, a total loss of Rs 860 billion had been inflicted due to the devastation of the rains. Memon said against the floods of 2010, the monsoon 2022 had severely affected all 30 districts of the province.

He said that about 1.5 million houses had been affected, 11734 cattle of Rs 903.96 million had been killed while standing crops of Rs 335.44 billion, on 3171726 acres of land had been destroyed. Besides this 100% of the cotton crop on 1,467,579 acres of land had also been destroyed. Similarly, 100% date crop o estimated cost of Rs 7096.53 million on 101,379 acres had been affected while 21.78% of the standing crop of sugarcane of estimated cost of Rs 119,18.7 million on 158,916 acres and 71.46% of the rice crop of estimated cost of Rs 52,100.37 million on 1063273 acres had been destroyed.

He said that 570 roads of 2281.5 km length had been affected, causing a loss of Rs 22.8 billion while in Hyderabad Division 843.5 km roads and 20 bridges had been affected. Similarly, in Sukkur Division, 1002 km long, consisting of 256 roads and 18 bridges had been destroyed and 136.8 km consisting of 125 roads in Shaheed Benazirabad had been damaged.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday, informed that 567939 people from torrential rains and flood areas were sifted to 1910 relief camps so far.

The minister while informing about details of the losses caused by the flood and rains in the province from August 20 to 31 and rescue measures carried out in affected areas, said that death tally had reached at 495 while 14995 people had been injured.

Moreover, 98617 cattle have also perished throughout the province during the rains, he added. As many as 235 talukas and 1051 union councils have been affected by the rains, Memon said adding that 1284410 houses have been damaged, completely or partially, while crops cultivated over 3172350 acres have been destroyed.

Sindh government was striving for rehabilitation and relief of the flood victims and rescuing the flood victims was its top priority, he maintained and informed that 1910 relief camps have been established for the victims in the affected districts of the province. So far 567939 victims have been shifted to these relief camps where they are being provided with food, water, medicine and other facilities, he said.