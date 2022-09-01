Shafqat Ali

Shaukat Tarin acted under pressure: PPP

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin acted under pressure in his bid to ‘spoil’ the International Monetary Fund deal. Reacting to the leaked audio call of Shaukat Tarin, Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra, PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla said: “I think there was pressure on Shaukat Tarin to talk like this and write the letter to the IMF.” He said Shaukat Tarin was self-aware and understands the financial issues well. “Shaukat Tarin called the provincial ministers.

Mandviwalla says Tarin should understand IMF program is not for PTI or PPP

Shaukat Tarin should understand that IMF program is not for PTI or PPP,” he added. Saleem Mandviwalla said Shaukat Tarin should not politicise the economy. “Shaukat Tarin has been the finance minister and he also has experience dealing with the IMF. What was the final pressure on Shaukat Tarin that he spoke like this,” he questioned.

 

He said Mohsin Leghari has been a Senator and Shaukat Tarin was also a member of the finance committee. “Mohsin Leghari in his conversation with Shaukat Tarin also asked if this move will be against the state,” Mandviwalla said.

