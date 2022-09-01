Sindh starts rebuilding civic infrastructure damaged by rains: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI – The Sindh government after monsoon rains has started work to rebuild the damaged civic infrastructure in Karachi.

This was stated by Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani, on Wednesday as he visited different sites of District East to review ongoing development works to repair roads and other civic infrastructure damaged by heavy rains.

Ghani visited Amir Khushro Road, Tipu Sultan Road and adjoining streets. He was accompanied by renowned industrialist Zahid Saeed, Administrator of District Municipal Corporation East Rehmatullah Shaikh, and other relevant civic officials.

Ghani said the Sindh government had started work to restore the roads and streets in the city that had been devastated by heavy rains. He said that in the first stage main highways and adjoining roads of districts in the city were being repaired and in the second phase, the basic civic infrastructure of residential neighborhoods would be revived. He further said the civic problems related to sewerage and drainage systems in the residential localities would be resolved on a priority basis.

The provincial Labour Minister said the Sindh government would do its best to revive the civic infrastructure of the city in the shortest possible time. He said the concerned citizens would soon sense improvement in this regard.

The renowned businessman Zahid Saeed mentioned that road infrastructure in the city was damaged due to overflowing waste water from the drainage system. He said he was pleased that the Sindh government in pursuance of its commitment had started work to overhaul rain-damaged civic infrastructure in the city. He said the District Municipal Corporation East should involve the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in the work to improve the drainage system in the district.

The Administrator of DMC East said the district municipal administration had been playing its role to prevent the situation that overflowing water from the drains shouldn’t damage important roads in the district. He said the DMC would make sure that citizens wouldn’t face again the civic issues they had faced during recent heavy monsoon rains.

He said the DMC would do its best to restore the basic civic infrastructure in the District East.