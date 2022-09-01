Speaker directs minister to visit Sahiwal to resolve a public issue

LAHORE – In an unusual but interesting way, Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan Wednesday directed Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena to visit Sahiwal to resolve a public issue raised by a PML-N lawmaker Arshad Malik during the Question Hour. As the provincial minister was answering questions relating to his department, Arshad Malik of the PML-N had an argument with him over an answer which he contended was totally wrong and defied the ground realities.

The minister claimed that the dowry fund was being distributed among the deserving families in Sahiwal district, but the opposition MPA maintained that his question had been wrongly answered by the department. He told the House that deserving families in Sahiwal had not received government grants from its dowry fund in the last couple of years.

When the minister could not satisfy the PML-N MPA, he invited him to come to his office to settle the issue. But Arshad Malik said he would not meet the minister in his office and asked him to visit Sahiwal along with him to see the ground realities himself. Meanwhile, the speaker intervened and directed the minister to go to Sahiwal with Malik Arshad to get first- hand knowledge of the situation regarding distribution of dowry fund and solve the problem.

The speaker’s ruling directing a minister to visit a city and that too on a question asked by an opposition MPA was unusual. The past practice in similar situations had been that the speakers would pend the question for a fresh answer or ask the concerned MPA to sit with the minister to resolve the problem.

Also, the Assembly held a general discussion on the flood situation as Chaudhry Zaheeruddin of the PTI spoke about the urgency to build Kalabagh dam to store flood water. He also demanded that those affected by floods should be allocated state lands. Hasan Murtaza of the PPP raised the issue of damage caused by floods in his native town Chiniot and asked the government to give government land to the victims. During calamities like floods, we should be considered as Pakistanis and not an opposition, he said. Our people should also be given relief, he added. Speaker Sibtain Khan said that all the four provincial governments were working hard to provide relief to the flood victims. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat assured the House that all those affected by flood would be compensated irrespective of their political affiliations. Later, Raja Basharat presented the University of Kamalia Bill 2022. The House passed the bill by majority vote. After completion of the agenda, the speaker adjourned the sitting till September 7 (3pm, Wednesday).