Syed Ali Gilani to remain an icon of Kashmiri struggle: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that martyred Kashmir Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani was and will remain an icon of the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

“His unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom and justice will be a clarion call for Azadi for generations to come,” the President said in a message on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Syed Ali Gilani.

He said, “Pakistan joins the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in paying tribute to iconic Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani on the first anniversary of his martyrdom, today.”

“We pay rich tribute to the noble soul and the true hero, now immortalized as an abiding symbol of courage and fortitude in the face of brutal oppression and unspeakable adversity,” he added.

The President said that Syed Ali Gilani’s unflinching commitment to the Kashmir cause, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, was unparalleled.

“He will be remembered for his unconditional love for Kashmir and Pakistan and his legacy would continue to inspire those carrying his mission forward to bring an end to the illegal Indian occupation of the Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

“His epic resistance and fight against the worst Indian oppression and atrocities, and his lifelong struggle for the right to self-determination, according to the United Nations Security Council’s Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, would continue to inspire the generations of Kashmiris,” the President maintained.

