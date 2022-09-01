Tank uses ‘ships of desert’ to help cut-off villages amid flood

Peshawar – District Administration in Tank on Wednesday used camels to supply food and other relief items to remote villages that had been cut off from the rest of the areas amid the flood.

Discussing the situation, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak said: “We believed that using camels is the most practical solution to transport food and relief supplies to the flood-affected residents of the remote villages of Raghaza and Manjihi, which are still completely cut off after heavy monsoon rains turned into raging torrents and destroyed infrastructure.”

He claimed that in the two locations with no ground access, there were a total of 612 dwellings with 4000 residents. The district government had hired local camels to make the arduous journey and deliver rations and relief supplies to these remote settlements.

According to the DC, initially, the ration was delivered by helicopter service to six to eight marooned villages with assistance from the Pakistan Army and FC.

Later, however, following the provincial government’s instructions, it was decided to use camels as a mode of transportation for the remote areas that remained wholly cut off from the rest of the district.

Hameedullah Khattak stated that three relief camps had been established in the district where 750 flood-affected people were staying and were receiving three meals per day. He claimed that to offer the finest medical care to the district’s flood victims, 22 medical camps were running and special health teams had been formed.

The DC insisted that contacting the stranded people was always an administration’s top priority in emergencies, therefore road links were being repaired. In this regard, a total of 18 roads, including three main and 15 branch roads, had been repaired and made passable, he said. He claimed that teams from the district administration went house to house and set up tents for roughly 1,000 homes. He maintained that the district’s deserving households were receiving deliveries of food and other necessities.

Regarding the restoration of the power supply, the DC stated that 12 of the 13 feeders in the Tank district’s consumers had their power back, and Wadpa employees had been instructed to swiftly finish the work on the remaining feeder as well, ensuring that no consumer was left without electricity.