Three minors die as mother tries to commit suicide in Tarbela Lake

HARIPUR – At least three minors including two boys and a girl drowned in Tarbela Lake at Kalingar Gundaf Bela while the mother and another child were rescued by the locals as the mother threw her four children into the water and jumped herself owing to a domestic dispute. According to police sources, mother Atiqa tried to commit suicide over a domestic dispute with her in-laws as her husband was working in Karachi. In the incident, three children including eight-year-old Muzamil, seven-year-old Abdullah and 10-year-old Aisha drowned and lost their lives while Atiqa wife of Khan Muhammad and 3-year-old son Muhammad Umer was rescued by the locals. Police sources disclosed that first Atiqa threw her four children and then jumped herself in Tarbela Lake to commit suicide. As the people of her village Kalanger came to know they rushed to save them, unfortunately, only the mother and three-year-old child could be rescued. Beer police took woman into custody.