Turkish Embassy marks 100th anniversary of Victory Day

ISLAMABAD – The Turkish Embassy in Islamabad yesterday marked the 100th anniversary of its Victory Day, where the message of the President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was communicated to the audience.

Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Paçaci, read out President Tayyip Erdogan’s message.

“We are living the rightful pride of reaching the 100 anniversary of the Great Victory. I congratulate our brothers and sisters in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and all of our citizens living all across the world on August 30, Victory Day,” President Erdogan said in the message. “Our nation, whose history is full of glorious victories, ended the liberation struggle, which it waged despite every kind of poverty and deprivation, with a clear and undisputable victory on August 30, 1922,” he added. “It was once again registered with the Great Victory that the lands on which we today live freely are our eternal homeland. The August 30 serves as the clearest evidence of what the Turkish nation can achieve and what it can sacrifice when forced to choose between slavery and liberty,” he said. President Erdogan added that instead of staying under the enemy’s yoke even for a single day, our nation walked to the martyrdom with bravery that scared the death itself and defended its freedom and future. He further stated the incidents that took place on the night of July 15, 2016, have once again shown that the unwavering will that inspired the Great Offensive is still alive in hearts. Türkiye determinedly advances on the path to building a bright and prosperous future for itself with the strength it draws from its history. “Our country, which has successfully managed the coronavirus pandemic that has deeply shaken the entire humanity, is now taking steps to turn the global economic crisis into an opportunity as well,” he added. Türkiye takes the place it deserves in the new world system with its growing production capacity, its exports that break new records every month, the projects it implements in the defense industry, and the responsibilities it assumes to solve regional problems. The year 2023, when we celebrate the 100 years of our Republic, will inshallah mark a new milestone that will pave the way to build the great and powerful Türkiye, the statement of the Turkish President concluded.