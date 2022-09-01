Turkiye planes carrying relief goods arrives in Pakistan

Turkiye continues to send humanitarian assistance to Pakistan for flood-hit victims as two more planes carrying flood relief items reached Karachi on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by a CAA spokesperson, two planes filled with flood-relief items reached the Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Thursday. The planes carry relief items such as blankets, tents and edibles, they added.

So far, eight flights carrying relief goods have reached Karachi airport from Turkiye. Overall 90 tons of relief goods have been donated to Pakistan.

Earlier, on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a plane from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying relief goods for the flood-affected people of Pakistan landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

The relief goods include tents, food items, medicines and other essential goods. UAE Ambassador to Pakistan and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal received the relief goods at the airport.

It is pertinent to mention that 15 more planes carrying relief goods will reach Pakistan in the coming days on the instructions of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.