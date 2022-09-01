Two drug peddlers held with Hashish

MULTAN – Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over two kilogramme Hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday. In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the City Shujabad police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Muhammad Hashim and Allah Wadhaya in separate raids.

The police have also recovered over two kilogramme Hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed police officers to continue crackdown against drug peddlers in order to make a drug free society.