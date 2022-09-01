Staff Reporter

Two drug peddlers held with Hashish

MULTAN – Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over two kilogramme Hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday. In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the City Shujabad police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Muhammad Hashim and Allah Wadhaya in separate raids.

 

 

The police have also recovered over two kilogramme Hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed police officers to continue crackdown against drug peddlers in order to make a drug free society.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

PM says Pakistan is out of the woods after ‘last IMF programme’

National

WHO warns of health crisis as floods death toll crosses 1,300

National

IHC dismayed over Imran reply in contempt case

National

Fuel prices raised upto Rs10.92 per litre

National

SBP receives $1.16 billion from IMF

National

Cabinet allows onion, tomato import from Iran, Afghanistan

National

Fight for ‘true freedom’ to continue, says Imran

National

Prolonged crisis amid destructive floods

National

We must unite for Pakistan to deal with climate catastrophe: Sherry

National

‘Apology or no apology’ makes no difference: Fawad

1 of 10,042

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More