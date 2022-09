Two govt officers go abroad on long leave

Two senior officers of the federal government went abroad on one-year leave, it has been learnt on Thursday.

According to the separate notifications issued by the Establishment Division, Waheed Asghar, a grade-19 officer of the federal bureaucracy posted in Punjab, has been granted leave for one year.

Waheed Asghar will go abroad on a one-year leave starting from September 19, 2022. Similarly, Usman Khalid, a grade-18 officer posted in Punjab, has been granted one-year leave from September 19, 2022 to September 15, 2023.