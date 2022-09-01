Two relief flights from Turkiye land at Karachi Airport

Another two flights from Turkiye carrying relief goods for the flood-stricken people of Pakistan landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Thursday, in continuation of humanitarian assistance from the brotherly country.

As per reports, this is the eighth flight carrying relief goods from Turkiye for Pakistani flood victims.

Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu along with representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority welcomed the Turkish aircraft.

So far, eight relief flights from Turkiye have landed in Pakistan carrying relief goods for flood-affected people.

Pakistan is thankful to the government and people of Türkiye for their support and solidarity in this grave hour of need, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.