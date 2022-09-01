News Desk

UAE President assures all-out support for Pakistan flood-affectees

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has assured all-out support for flood-affected people in Pakistan.

According to details, the UAE president expressed these remarks during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister announced to postpone his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) scheduled on September 3.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the decision of postponing the visit was taken mutually so that he could focus on the ongoing rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas.

He further said that Pakistan would forever be indebted to “our brothers and sisters who have stood by us in this challenge.”

The prime minister noted that the UAE had started delivering the first tranche of relief goods worth $50 million for the flood victims in Pakistan.

He said that in his telephonic conversation with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan last night, the latter assured that the UAE would continue to help flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods that have crashed down from northern mountains, destroying buildings and bridges, and washing away roads and crops.

Pakistan estimates the floods have affected more than 33 million people, or more than 15% of its 220 million population.

