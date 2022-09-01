Urban Refugees Support Unit opens in Mardan

Mardan – Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Abbas Khan, Head of Development Corporation, German Embassy Dr Sebastian Paust, Country Director, GIZ Tobias Becker, and District Mayor Himayat Mayar inaugurated the newly established Urban Refugees Support Unit (URSU) at District Mardan.

According to a statement issued here, it was stated that the unit’s objective is to provide support and assistance to urban refugees and connect them to service providers. This initiative will improve access of vulnerable groups to education and health services and will operate on a referral system.

It will have separate desks for Health, Education, Livestock protection, and repatriation where issues related to the Afghan Refugees settled in urban and semi-urban areas will be resolved efficiently and effectively.

Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanked the German Government and GIZ along with UNHCR for their continued support to facilitate the Afghan refugees and host community and emphasized the need for continued future partnership. The Head of Development Corporation, German Embassy, and Country Director, GIZ thanked the Commissioner for Afghan refugees and appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in managing the largest protracted refugee situation.

They also admired the initiative and were hopeful that it will minimize the issues confronted by Afghan refugees in the province.