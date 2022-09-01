Staff Reporter

US consul general pledges humanitarian assistance for calamity-hit areas

LAHORE -:United States (US) Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole has said his country is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the affected people and communities in the calamity-hit areas of Pakistan. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, he said the US, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), had announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities, affected by severe flooding in the country. He said the Pakistan government had declared floods as a national emergency, and 66 districts calamity-hit. The consul general said the US was deeply saddened by the losses of lives, livelihoods and homes throughout Pakistan and, in response to the Pak government’s request for assistance, his country would prioritise urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance. “This support will save lives and reduce sufferings of most affected communities. The United States will continue to monitor the crisis in close coordination with local partners and Pakistani authorities,” he added.
He said in addition to the $30 million in urgently needed humanitarian assistance announced on Wednesday, the US also provided over $1.1 million in grants and project support earlier this month to ensure direct assistance to those communities which gave been most impacted, to help mitigate and prevent the effects of future floods.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CCPO calls for intensifying action against criminals

Lahore

Zulfi lauds Punjab govt steps for flood affectees

Business

FBR surpasses tax collection target for August by Rs6 billion

Business

Pakistan earns $809m by exporting transport services during FY2021-22

Business

Parliamentary body for fixing minimum support price of wheat at Rs3000/40kg

Business

Tea imports increase by 10.20 percent in July

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 155 points

Business

Rupee gains Rs1.37 against dollar

Business

Stocks extend Fed-induced sell-off into third day

1 of 2,010

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More