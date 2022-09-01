Staff Reporter

Zulfi lauds Punjab govt steps for flood affectees

LAHORE – The PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari met with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi on Wednesday and discussed the political situation, flood victims’ rehabilitation and resolution of problems of expatriate Pakistanis. Zulfi Bukhari appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to help the flood victims and said that the government was busy helping the distressed population. ‘You were the first to reach out to the flood victims of Rajanpur, Taunsa and DG Khan,’ he noted. The CM said that the political and administrative teams were engaged in the field to help the flood victims while the cabinet will give one month’s salary to the chief minister’s flood relief fund. The Pakistan Army led by Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa is, once again, coming forward to help the victims, he added. The scope of relief work has been further expanded to reach out to every affected person. Infrastructural restoration will be started as soon as the water level recedes; he said and concluded that Imran Khan’s successful fund-raising telethon is writing on the wall for opponents.
CM PAYS TRIBUTES TO MARTYRED POLICE CONSTABLE
Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has paid homage to the martyred policeman Arsalan who died while performing his duty near Mananwala.
‘I salute the courage of the martyred policeman Arsalan and such persons are the pride of Punjab police,’ he said. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and said that the Punjab government fully shares their grief. He also sought a report from the IG police and directed to early arrest the accused.

