Staff Reporter

2000 plus clubs use Connect Program for registration

LAHORE – The preliminary progress for the elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has practically started as more than 2,000 clubs and academies have applied for registration in the ‘Pakistan Football Connect’ program. According to PFF NC spokesman, more than 1500 administrators have received the responses of the NC through emails while the process of verifying the information provided by the clubs and academies is in progress. “After the completion of this process, the applicants will be given direct access to the website through emails.” He added that the registration process would determine the actual structure of Pakistan football clubs, coaches and officials, on the basis of which the FIFA-nominated NC will complete the PFF election process as per its mandate.”

 

More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan Army will help flood victims overcome their problems, says COAS

Lahore

Disaster management body Chairman says over 6m affected persons lost over 0.2m cattle

Lahore

Chinese Consul General pledges Rs300 million for flood victims

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz lashes out at Imran in hard hitting speech

Islamabad

Rescue, relief operations intensified amid fresh flooding fears

National

Don’t push me to the wall, Imran warns govt

Business

Inflation rate hits multi-decade high of 27.3 percent in August

Business

Permits issued for import of 13000 tonnes of tomatoes, onions

Business

Irsa releases 342,500 cusecs water

Business

Microentrepreneurial culture begins to develop in Balochistan

1 of 3,905

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More