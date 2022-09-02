2000 plus clubs use Connect Program for registration

LAHORE – The preliminary progress for the elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has practically started as more than 2,000 clubs and academies have applied for registration in the ‘Pakistan Football Connect’ program. According to PFF NC spokesman, more than 1500 administrators have received the responses of the NC through emails while the process of verifying the information provided by the clubs and academies is in progress. “After the completion of this process, the applicants will be given direct access to the website through emails.” He added that the registration process would determine the actual structure of Pakistan football clubs, coaches and officials, on the basis of which the FIFA-nominated NC will complete the PFF election process as per its mandate.”