38 more dengue patients surface in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI     –   As many as 38 more den­gue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 458.

District Coordinator Ep­idemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Thursday said that the district health authority had sealed 420 premises, registered 1,414 FIRs, issued challans to 1,398, notices to 6,124, and a fine of Rs 3,808,600 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1, 2022, to till date.

He added that prevail­ing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae and asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

