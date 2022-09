PESHAWAR – As many as 598 proclaimed offend­ers were arrested in the provincial capital during the last two months.

An official of Peshawar Police said that a meet­ing, chaired by SSP Op­erations, was informed that 2,826 wanted men in various criminal cases had been arrested since the beginning of year-2022 so far.

During the operations, 227 shelterers of the wanted men had also been nabbed.