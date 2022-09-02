7288 villages electrified in Balochistan in last 6 years

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has electrified 7288 villages in various districts of Balochistan during last six years.

According to official sources, they told that some 1317 villages were electrified in 2016-17, 2459 in 2017-19, 1064 in 2018-19, 819 in 2019-20, 1023 in 2020-21 and 606 in 2021-22.

The government was planning to carry out off-grid village electrification through renewable energy resources in southern Balochistan. In this regard, a project for off-grid village electrification of nine Districts of southern Balochistan was being devised, they said.

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has developed the PC-II of the project in order to facilitate Energy Department, Government of Balochistan. Detailed feasibility study would be carried out under the PC-II which would also evaluate the possibility of developing mini/micro grids in the areas.

They said the PC-I of the project would be developed on the basis of outcomes of the feasibility studies.

The sources said there was no survey/report available that could clearly depict the exact district wise ratio of area of each district of Balochistan which were deprived of power facility.