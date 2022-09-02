News Desk

7288 villages electrified in Balochistan in last 6 years

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has electrified 7288 villages in various districts of Balochistan during last six years.

According to official sources, they told that some 1317 villages were electrified in 2016-17, 2459 in 2017-19, 1064 in 2018-19, 819 in 2019-20, 1023 in 2020-21 and 606 in 2021-22.

The government was planning to carry out off-grid village electrification through renewable energy resources in southern Balochistan. In this regard, a project for off-grid village electrification of nine Districts of southern Balochistan was being devised, they said.

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has developed the PC-II of the project in order to facilitate Energy Department, Government of Balochistan. Detailed feasibility study would be carried out under the PC-II which would also evaluate the possibility of developing mini/micro grids in the areas.

They said the PC-I of the project would be developed on the basis of outcomes of the feasibility studies.

The sources said there was no survey/report available that could clearly depict the exact district wise ratio of area of each district of Balochistan which were deprived of power facility.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

KP’s flood-stricken districts face outbreak of waterborne diseases

National

Pakistan rescues 2,000 from floods as UN warns on child deaths

National

Medium, high level flood likely in Indus during Sept 4-6

National

PM announces Rs 100m for rehabilitation of a GB’s Bobar village; orders Rs1m compensation for deceased

National

Xiaomi Foundation donates USD 100,000 to aid flood victims

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 08th PDWP Forum

National

Pakistan Navy continues relief activities in flood-affected areas of country

Lahore

Attaullah Tarar gets interim bail in Punjab Assembly riots case

Islamabad

IMF releases report on Pakistan

Islamabad

National economy moving in right direction due to prudent policies of Govt: Miftah

1 of 8,959

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More