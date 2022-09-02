Torture is condemned internationally and is illegal domestically. However, that has not stopped practices of torture carried out by postholders flying under the radar. In one of the more horrific cases, a torture cell, being run allegedly by two constables was unearthed in tehsil Jarranwala on Wednesday. A police constable was caught red-handed torturing an accused, while the other constable run away along with two private persons from the scene.

Police brutality and undue use of force are terrible occurrences everywhere around the world and need to be immediately investigated to preserve the integrity of law and order. This extreme instance is a testament to the consequences of normalising police violence and abuse of power. Police brutality has become commonplace. There have been a series of events this year that has shed light on policing in Pakistan—there have been several instances of police brutality and disproportionate use of force, particularly on protestors, which has earned international criticism. In the past few months especially, police dealings with protestors, the use of tear gas and violence inflicted on women have been particularly controversial. Yet we saw no accountability and the news circle moved on a week later to the next controversy.

We need better lawmaking on torture. Torture is weakly defined—while the government claimed to be working on new policies to criminalise torture, we have not seen proper priority assigned to this task. Beyond this, we need oversight committees that work and designated government centres where the public can make the authorities themselves accountable. The news of police officers operating a secret torture cell where prisoners are illegally taken to be tortured paints a picture so heinous it completely erodes any trust in our justice system. Our citizens deserve better than this.