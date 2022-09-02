News Desk

Abrar-ul-Haq removed as Red Crescent’s chairman

PTI leader and singer Abrar-ul-Haq has been removed as the chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

President Arif Alvi Thursday appointed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as the new PRCS chairman for three years, following which, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination notified his appointment.

The singer-cum-politician was appointed as chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society on November 15, 2019. Saeed Elahi was acting as the chairman of PRCS before Haq’s appointment.

Elahi had challenged Haq’s appointment in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) just days after he assumed office.

The IHC upheld Haq’a appointment after removing an earlier stay order against the PTI government’s decision to bring a party member and chief of his own NGO as PRCH head.

