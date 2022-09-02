Alternative dispute resolution system to facilitate delivery of speedy justice: Law Minister

Pakistan made the best legislation and made rules and regulations but remained weak in implementing it

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that there were laws in the country that need to be implement and the system of “Panchayats” and Conciliation Committees would facilitate speedy delivery of justice.

He expressed these views while addressing a session “ADR in Pakistan – A Need for Reforms” of International Conference: Expeditious Dispensation of Justice – ADR the Way Forward. The Minister said that alternative dispute resolution system would facilitate delivery of speedy justice and there was need to change perspective and thinking in this regard.

He said that many cases were not brought to the courts in 1990s but were resolved through reconciliation and mediation. Conflict resolution through conciliation was part of Pakistan’s culture, he added. He said that Pakistan had made the best legislation and made rules and regulations but was weak in implementing it. “We should ensure the implementation of existing laws and regulations, it is high time that we move away from the status quo of the judicial system towards change and we are ready for it,” Tarar said.

He said that there was a need to change the thinking about litigation for 20, 30 years as the system of “Panchayat” and Conciliation Committees would facilitate the delivery of justice. He said that the new legislation did not solve the issues, but people had to change their thinking and concern in this regard, if government adopt this system and it would find a way. He said that the government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Law and Justice were ready for all possible cooperation including legislation in this regard.