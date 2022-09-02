News Desk

Attaullah Tarar gets interim bail in Punjab Assembly riots case

The sessions court on Friday approved interim bail of Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Attaullah Tarar in the Punjab Assembly riots case.

The PML-N leader appeared before the sessions court seeking his pre-arrest bail. At the outset of the hearing, the judge asked Tarar sahab! there are charges again you.. on which he claimed of being political victimized.

Attaullah Tarar further said he is accused of attacking Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, but he was not in the assembly on the day riots took place in the assembly hall.

The judge granted 14-day interim bail to Attaullah Tarar and directed him to submit surety bonds of Rs50,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have raided residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours on Saturday after he failed to appear before a probe team investigating the May 25 incidents.

The raided was carried out at the residence of Attaullah Tarar in G-3 Johar Town Lahore, however, he was not present at his home. No one was arrested during the police raid at his home.

Tarar was served a notice to appear before the investigating team probing torture on PTI activists during Azadi March on May 25.

