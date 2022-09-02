Bairstow to miss T20 World Cup and England Test after ‘freak’ golf accident

England’s Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out the final Test against South Africa and next month s T20 World Cup after a “freak accident” playing golf.

Just hours after being named in England s T20 World Cup squad, Bairstow was forced to withdraw after suffering a possible broken leg when he slipped while walking to a tee box during a round of golf.

Bairstow s Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook is likely to make his Test debut at the Oval in place of Bairstow, with Ben Duckett also drafted in as cover.

“Jonathan Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men s T20 World Cup after sustaining a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury,” a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Bairstow took to Instagram to comment on the incident, which is understood to be serious enough to put his participation for the rest of the year in doubt.

“Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable for all games/tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation,” he wrote.

“The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly, and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back…”