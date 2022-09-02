Battling Serena Williams powers into US Open third round

NEW YORK -Serena Williams roared into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, overpowering second seed Anett Kontaveit with a battling performance to extend her Grand Slam singles career in dramatic fashion. The 40-year-old tennis icon — who has signalled she plans to retire after the tournament — drew on all her reserves of resilience and sheer fighting spirit to take down Kontaveit with a 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-2 at an electric Arthur Ashe Stadium. Kontaveit appeared to have gained the upper hand over the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion after levelling the match at 1-1 with a dominant second set display. But Williams showed her champion’s mentality to yank back momentum in the decider, breaking Kontaveit twice before closing out victory to leave a sell-out crowd featuring the likes of golf superstar Tiger Woods on its feet. In other women’s draw action, China’s Wang Xiyu upset third seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, Ons Jabeur won against Elizabeth Mandlik 7-5, 6-2, Coco Gauff beat Romanian Elena Gabriela Ruse to reach the third round while Leylah Fernandez exited at the hands of Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). In the men’s draw, 22-year-old China’s Wu beat 31st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Andy Murray advanced to the third round by beating Emilio Nava 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0. He will face Matteo Berrettini in the next round.