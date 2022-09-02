Agencies

Battling Serena Williams powers into US Open third round

NEW YORK -Serena Williams roared into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, overpowering second seed Anett Kontaveit with a battling performance to extend her Grand Slam singles career in dramatic fashion. The 40-year-old tennis icon — who has signalled she plans to retire after the tournament — drew on all her reserves of resilience and sheer fighting spirit to take down Kontaveit with a 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-2 at an electric Arthur Ashe Stadium. Kontaveit appeared to have gained the upper hand over the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion after levelling the match at 1-1 with a dominant second set display. But Williams showed her champion’s mentality to yank back momentum in the decider, breaking Kontaveit twice before closing out victory to leave a sell-out crowd featuring the likes of golf superstar Tiger Woods on its feet. In other women’s draw action, China’s Wang Xiyu upset third seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, Ons Jabeur won against Elizabeth Mandlik 7-5, 6-2, Coco Gauff beat Romanian Elena Gabriela Ruse to reach the third round while Leylah Fernandez exited at the hands of Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). In the men’s draw, 22-year-old China’s Wu beat 31st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Andy Murray advanced to the third round by beating Emilio Nava 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0. He will face Matteo Berrettini in the next round.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan Army will help flood victims overcome their problems, says COAS

Lahore

Disaster management body Chairman says over 6m affected persons lost over 0.2m cattle

Lahore

Chinese Consul General pledges Rs300 million for flood victims

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz lashes out at Imran in hard hitting speech

Islamabad

Rescue, relief operations intensified amid fresh flooding fears

National

Don’t push me to the wall, Imran warns govt

Business

Inflation rate hits multi-decade high of 27.3 percent in August

Business

Permits issued for import of 13000 tonnes of tomatoes, onions

Business

Irsa releases 342,500 cusecs water

Business

Microentrepreneurial culture begins to develop in Balochistan

1 of 3,905

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More